NHRC notices to Centre, States over high death rate of workers in factories

Accordingly, the Commission has issued notices to all the Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Department of Labour of all the states and Union Territories to provide detailed reports with respect to the death, or incapacity of workers and employees due to accidents in the factories in their jurisdictions and the compensation paid to the injured, next of kin of the deceased, prosecution initiated against the factory owners and the number of safety officers employed as per Section 40B of the Factories Act, 1948.



"The reports must contain year-wise reports of the Chief Inspector of Factories taking measures against defaulting factory owners including prosecution for the period from 2017 to 2022 in a tabulated form. Measures taken by the states for effective implementation of the various provisions of the Factories Act, 1948, must also be part of the report," said NHRC.