NHRC seeks report from Bengal govt on Birbhum shocker

The commission on Thursday issued notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, West Bengal calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks including the status for the FIRs registered in the matter, steps taken to ensure safety of the people in the village and any relief or rehabilitation provided by the state government.



"Issuing the notice, the Commission has also observed that going by the contents of the media reports, the incident of hate violence indicates that the law and order is not appropriate in the area," said NHRC.