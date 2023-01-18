NHRC seeks report from Kolkata Police on harassment of activists

The National Human Right Commission (NHRC) has served a notice to Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal seeking an explanatory report on two cases of harassment and arrests of human rights activists in Kolkata last year.



To recall, there are allegations against Kolkata Police of harassments and arrests of certain human rights activists at Amherst Street in north Kolkata on September 29 and October 13 while the latter were organising peaceful protest demonstrations there.



The matter was reported to NHRC at that point of time only and the latter immediately sought an explanatory report from the city police in the matter. However, since the explanatory report was not forwarded to NHRC even in the new year, the latter has sent a notice to city police commissioner on Wednesday asking him to forward the report to the commission within the next four weeks.