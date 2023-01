NHRC seeks report from Odisha Police on 'mysterious' death of Russian lawmaker

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the Odisha Police on the "mysterious" death of Russian lawmaker Pavel Antov in the state's Rayagada district.



While hearing a petition filed by human rights activist Rabindra Mishra, the Commission has asked the Superintendent of Police Rayagada to submit an action taken report within four weeks. It has also forwarded the copy of the notice to the Odisha DGP.



The complainant, through a newspaper clipping, states that the victim was found dead near a newly-constructed building adjoining the hotel where he, along with three other Russians, were staying.



He is suspected to have died after falling off the terrace of the hotel building. The victim is said to be the friend of the Russian who was also mysteriously found dead in Sai International Hotel in Rayagada.