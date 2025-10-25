NHRC takes notice of widespread reuse of cooking oil across India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint highlighting the widespread and concerning practice of reusing cooking oil across India, describing it as a potential violation of human rights due to its serious public health and environmental implications.

The complaint, filed by the founder of Sarthak Samudayik Vikas Evam Jan Kalyan Sanstha, based in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, pointed out that despite the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) “RUCO – Repurpose Used Cooking Oil” campaign and policies promoting biodiesel, small hotels, roadside eateries, and food vendors continue to repeatedly reuse or even resell used cooking oil.

According to the complaint, this practice poses significant health risks, including cancer, heart disease, and liver disorders. It also warned that improperly discarded oil contaminates soil and water, resulting in environmental pollution and long-term ecological damage.