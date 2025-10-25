NHRC takes notice of widespread reuse of cooking oil across India
The commission has directed FSSAI to investigate the allegations and submit a detailed state-wise Action Taken Report within two weeks
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint highlighting the widespread and concerning practice of reusing cooking oil across India, describing it as a potential violation of human rights due to its serious public health and environmental implications.
The complaint, filed by the founder of Sarthak Samudayik Vikas Evam Jan Kalyan Sanstha, based in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, pointed out that despite the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) “RUCO – Repurpose Used Cooking Oil” campaign and policies promoting biodiesel, small hotels, roadside eateries, and food vendors continue to repeatedly reuse or even resell used cooking oil.
According to the complaint, this practice poses significant health risks, including cancer, heart disease, and liver disorders. It also warned that improperly discarded oil contaminates soil and water, resulting in environmental pollution and long-term ecological damage.
The complainant urged the NHRC to treat the matter as a human rights issue affecting public health and directed enforcement agencies, including the FSSAI, Pollution Control Boards, and municipal authorities, to ensure strict compliance with regulations.
The complaint also recommended the establishment of authorised oil purification and reuse centres and the launch of awareness campaigns to educate the public on the dangers of reused cooking oil.
After reviewing the complaint, the NHRC bench, headed by member Priyank Kanoongo, issued a notice under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, to the chairman of the FSSAI under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Commission has directed the FSSAI to investigate the allegations and submit a detailed state-wise Action Taken Report within two weeks.
This development underscores growing concern over food safety practices in India and the NHRC’s willingness to intervene in matters that affect public health and the environment.
With PTI inputs
