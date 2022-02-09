NIA arrests recruiter in UP terror conspiracy case

On the basis of electronic surveillance, it was established that the earlier arrested five accused were also in touch with Tauheed and were given explosives and arms to be used in attacks at different places in UP.



Minhaz Ahmad was radicalized online by two al-Qaida terrorists based in Jammu and Kashmir and he had entered into a conspiracy with them for recruiting members for AGuH and for committing terrorist acts. Minhazthen recruited Museeruddin into al-Qaida fold and involved him in the conspiracy for committing terrorist acts in UP, the NIA said.



Museeruddin and Minhaz Ahmad procured arms, ammunition, explosive material and conducted reconnaissance of vulnerable areas for carrying out blasts with an intention to wage war.