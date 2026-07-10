NIA arrests two in Manipur over killing of six Naga civilians

A joint team led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two people from Manipur's Kangpokpi district for their alleged role in the killing of six Naga civilians, marking the first major breakthrough in one of the state's most sensitive ethnic violence cases.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of the NIA, Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following specific intelligence inputs, police said.

The team raided Leilon Vaiphei village in the early hours of Friday and apprehended two suspects — identified as Ayingbi, a woman, and Pradip — from the Kuki-Zo village. Both are accused of involvement in the killing of six Naga civilians on May 13 in the same village, police said.

The bodies of the six victims were recovered from the outskirts of Leilon Vaiphei on June 10, sparking widespread outrage and protests by both Naga and Meitei organisations, which demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible.

The killings also prompted Naga groups to blockade all routes leading to Kangpokpi district, resulting in severe shortages of essential commodities and soaring prices in the Kuki-Zo-majority district.

The incident briefly appeared to open an avenue for reconciliation when Kuki Zo Council (KZC) chairman Henlienthang Thanglet publicly apologised for the killings, describing them as a "grave mistake".