NIA books pro-Khalistan leader Pannun over video threatening Air India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said it has registered a fresh case against “listed individual terrorist” Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned terror organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) over his latest viral video threatening passengers flying Air India with a global blockade and closure of the airline's operations from 19 November.

An NIA spokesperson in Delhi said the agency has booked Pannun under several sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The official said Pannun, the self-proclaimed 'general counsel’ of the outlawed SFJ, had issued a threatening video message on various social media platforms urging Sikhs not to fly Air India on and after 19 November, claiming a threat to their lives if they did so. Pannun also threatened that Air India would not be allowed to operate in the world.

These assertions and threats triggered a high alert as well as investigations by security forces in Canada, India and certain other countries where Air India flies.