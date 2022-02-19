NIA carries out raids in J&K, Rajasthan in terror case

"The case relates to planning and conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities, including New Delhi, by cadres of prescribed terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF). We have arrested 28 persons in the case so far," he added.