NIA charge sheet in Maha chemist murder case names 11 accused

The killing took place at the height of the political turmoil in the state which saw the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government toppled, and the murder came into prominence only much later.



Following a political uproar, the case - which was originally probed by the Amravati City Kotwali Police Station since June 22 - was handed over to the NIA on July 2, as per the directions of the Union Home Ministry.



The latest development came after the Special NIA Court in September granted the Central probe agency an extension of 90 months to file the charge sheet.