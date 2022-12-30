NIA charge sheets 11 in Nizamabad PFI case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet before a special court in Hyderabad against 11 persons in a case pertaining to organising of terror training camps and recruitment of persons for terrorist acts by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) .



The case was initially registered at PS VI Town in Telangana's Nizamabad district. However, the probe was taken over by the NIA in August 2022.



"Investigations have revealed that the accused persons were radicalising gullible Muslim youth and recruiting them into the PFI through speeches filled with hatred and venom against the government of India as well as other organisations and individuals," the NIA said in the charge sheet.