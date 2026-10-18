NIA charges four more in Sirsa police station grenade attack case
Agency alleges cross-border network coordinated movement of explosives used in November 2025 attack
The NIA has named four more accused in a supplementary chargesheet over the November 2025 grenade attack near Sirsa’s Women Police Station.
The agency alleges that Rajbir Singh coordinated the movement of weapons, grenades and narcotics in India with overseas handlers.
Nine accused, including two Pakistani nationals, were named in an earlier chargesheet; further investigation continues.
The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against four more accused in connection with the 25 November 2025 grenade attack near the Women Police Station in Haryana’s Sirsa.
The chargesheet, submitted to the NIA Special Court in Panchkula on Saturday, names Rajbir Singh alias Fouji, Ved Parkash alias Pamma, Jiwanjot Singh Grewal alias Jyoti and Chirag Thakral, officials said.
The agency had previously chargesheeted nine accused on 24 May including Pakistani nationals Shahzad Bhatti and Sohail Ahmad alias Sohail Baloch.
According to the NIA, its further investigation identified Rajbir Singh as an India-based coordinator of a cross-border network. The agency alleges that he worked with handlers abroad to arrange the collection and movement of weapons, hand grenades and narcotics within India.
Thakral, Grewal and Parkash allegedly acted on Rajbir Singh’s instructions and helped transport explosives used in the Sirsa attack.
The NIA said members of the Shahzad Bhatti network carried out the attack as part of a conspiracy intended to harm police personnel and spread fear among the public. Investigators have linked the alleged conspiracy to overseas handlers operating a cross-border terror network.
The supplementary chargesheet sets out the alleged roles of the four accused and the evidence gathered during further investigation. They have been charged under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Sirsa’s Civil Line police station initially registered the case on 26 November 2025. The NIA took over the investigation and re-registered it on 30 December that year.
The agency said further inquiries were underway to identify and apprehend others allegedly involved and establish the full extent of the network behind the attack.
With IANS inputs