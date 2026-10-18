NIA charges four more in Sirsa police station grenade attack case

The NIA has named four more accused in a supplementary chargesheet over the November 2025 grenade attack near Sirsa’s Women Police Station.

The agency alleges that Rajbir Singh coordinated the movement of weapons, grenades and narcotics in India with overseas handlers.

Nine accused, including two Pakistani nationals, were named in an earlier chargesheet; further investigation continues.

The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against four more accused in connection with the 25 November 2025 grenade attack near the Women Police Station in Haryana’s Sirsa.

The chargesheet, submitted to the NIA Special Court in Panchkula on Saturday, names Rajbir Singh alias Fouji, Ved Parkash alias Pamma, Jiwanjot Singh Grewal alias Jyoti and Chirag Thakral, officials said.

The agency had previously chargesheeted nine accused on 24 May including Pakistani nationals Shahzad Bhatti and Sohail Ahmad alias Sohail Baloch.

According to the NIA, its further investigation identified Rajbir Singh as an India-based coordinator of a cross-border network. The agency alleges that he worked with handlers abroad to arrange the collection and movement of weapons, hand grenades and narcotics within India.