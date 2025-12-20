NIA court issues non-bailable warrant against Hizbul Mujahideen chief Salahuddin
Court says sufficient evidence links Pakistan-based militant leader to terror offences under UAPA
A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Jammu and Kashmir has issued a non-bailable warrant against Syed Salahuddin, the supreme commander of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, in connection with a long-pending terror case.
The order was passed on Saturday by the NIA Special Court in Budgam district after the prosecution informed the court that Salahuddin, whose real name is Mohammad Yusuf Shah, has crossed over to Pakistan and is deliberately evading arrest.
The Assistant Public Prosecutor told the court that Salahuddin is accused in FIR No. 331/2012 and faces charges under multiple provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, including Sections 13, 18, 20 and 39, along with Section 506 of the Ranbir Penal Code. The offences relate to unlawful activities, conspiracy, terrorist acts and providing support to a terrorist organisation.
According to the prosecution, certificates issued by the Station House Officer of Budgam police station and the in-charge of Police Post Soibugh confirmed that the accused had infiltrated into Pakistan and could not be traced despite sustained efforts. These documents were placed on record along with the application seeking issuance of the warrant.
The court noted that it had examined the case diary and found that the investigating agency had collected sufficient material to establish a prima facie link between Salahuddin and the alleged offences. It observed that the accused was deliberately absconding and avoiding the legal process.
The court further recorded that the original case diary has been sent to the competent authority for sanction, following which a charge sheet is expected to be filed to enable the trial to proceed, including the possibility of conducting proceedings in absentia.
Satisfied that the accused was evading arrest, the court directed the Jammu and Kashmir Police to execute the non-bailable warrant and arrest Salahuddin in connection with the case.
Syed Salahuddin, who has been designated a global terrorist by the United States, has been living in Pakistan for several years and is considered one of the most prominent militant leaders operating against India in Jammu and Kashmir.
With IANS inputs
