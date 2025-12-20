NIA court issues non-bailable warrant against Hizbul Mujahideen chief Salahuddin

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Jammu and Kashmir has issued a non-bailable warrant against Syed Salahuddin, the supreme commander of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, in connection with a long-pending terror case.

The order was passed on Saturday by the NIA Special Court in Budgam district after the prosecution informed the court that Salahuddin, whose real name is Mohammad Yusuf Shah, has crossed over to Pakistan and is deliberately evading arrest.

The Assistant Public Prosecutor told the court that Salahuddin is accused in FIR No. 331/2012 and faces charges under multiple provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, including Sections 13, 18, 20 and 39, along with Section 506 of the Ranbir Penal Code. The offences relate to unlawful activities, conspiracy, terrorist acts and providing support to a terrorist organisation.

According to the prosecution, certificates issued by the Station House Officer of Budgam police station and the in-charge of Police Post Soibugh confirmed that the accused had infiltrated into Pakistan and could not be traced despite sustained efforts. These documents were placed on record along with the application seeking issuance of the warrant.