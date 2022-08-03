NIA detains 2 suspects in Umesh Kolhe murder case

In it's FIR, the probe agency has mentioned about a group of people who hatched a conspiracy to send message to the people supporting Sharma and another BJP leader Naveen Jindal.



"They conspired to strike terror amongst a sec of people of India &with their assertions attempted to promote enmity on grounds of religion. Kolhe's murder was carried out as part of the conspiracy to "terrorize a section of the people of India," the NIA has claimed in the FIR.



The accused in the case might be having international link, it said.



Earlier, the NIA had conducted searches at 13 locations in Maharashtra which led them to the recovery of incriminating documents.



During the searches on the premises of accused and suspects, digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs), pamphlets spreading hate messages, knives and other incriminating documents and materials, were seized.