NIA expected to file charge sheet in Pahalgam terror case today

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to file a charge sheet on Monday in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, most of them tourists, were killed earlier this year, officials said.

The charge sheet will be submitted before a special court of the National Investigation Agency in Jammu, following an investigation that established the direct involvement of three Pakistan-based terrorists in the 22 April attack.

Investigators said two men were arrested in June for sheltering and assisting the attackers. The accused — Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar of Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Pahalgam — allegedly provided food, accommodation and logistical support to the militants.