NIA files charge sheet against two in ISIS sympathiser case

On further investigation, the investigating agency found that Bava and Baqavi were working in tandem with Mohammed Iqbal and were into recruiting youths across the state for establishing an Islamic State under ISIS. The duo was also found to have been involved in radicalising and indoctrinating the youths.



The charge sheet also states that both Bava and Baqavi had used several social media sites to establish new cells in the state for establishing ISIS.