NIA makes fresh arrest in Delhi Gangster syndicates matter

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested three leaders of a crime syndicate who were allegedly trying to carry out terror activities across the nation.



A senior NIA official said that the accused were identified as Neeraj Sehrawat, alias Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal alias Naresh Chaoudhary, and Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhupi Rana, in a fresh case lodged against them.



The case relates to involvement of criminal gangs in different kinds of criminal activities, including killings, to terrorise the people to extort money for running and promoting their criminal syndicates and activities. These gangs were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons.