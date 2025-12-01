NIA raids 10 locations in Kashmir in Delhi terror blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), backed by Jammu & Kashmir Police and the CRPF, fanned out across Kashmir on Monday, sweeping through ten locations in a fresh push to unravel the Delhi terror blast case. The Valley woke to the hum of convoys and the clatter of search teams as investigators descended simultaneously on multiple villages.

Among the homes raided were those of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Dr Adil Rather, Dr Muzammil Ganai, Amir Rashid, and Jasir Bilal Wani. The operations stretched across Nadigam in Shopian and Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora, and Samboora in Pulwama—settlements now drawn into the shadows of a deepening terror probe.

Investigators are combing for clues that could reveal the full contours of what officials describe as a “white-collar terror module,” believed to be linked to the high-intensity blast that tore through a car near Delhi’s Red Fort on 10 November, killing 13 and injuring many more.

So far, NIA has arrested six individuals connected to the attack.