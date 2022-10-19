NIA takes over probe in Bengal's Mominpur violence

Accordingly, the SIT started its investigation and filed five FIRs. So far, the members of SIT have arrested as many as 57 persons.

In the Mominpur clashes that started with verbal spats between two groups of people, a number of police personnel, including a deputy commissioner of the city police were injured.



The leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the deployment of central forces personnel at the troubled zones in the city. He also criticised the city police over detaining Sukanta Majumdar and denying his democratic right to reach the troubled zone. "Try as much as you can. But you will not be able to stop the BJP," Adhikari said.