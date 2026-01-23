NIA takes over probe into killing of Meitei man in Manipur as tensions rise

The investigation into the killing of a Meitei man in Manipur’s Churachandpur district has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said on Thursday, amid renewed tensions in the violence-hit state.

In a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, the governor expressed deep sorrow over the death of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh and conveyed condolences to his family. He said the case had been transferred to the NIA to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.

Bhalla added that an intensive combing operation has been under way since Wednesday night to apprehend those responsible, with state and central security forces conducting coordinated operations “on a war footing”. He said all necessary steps were being taken in accordance with the law.

The killing has triggered fresh unrest in Manipur, which has remained deeply divided along ethnic lines since large-scale violence erupted in May 2023.

Police said Singh was abducted from his residence in the Tuibong area of Churachandpur on Wednesday evening and later shot dead near Natjang village in the Henglep police station area. The attackers are suspected to be members of the United Kuki National Army (UNKA), a Kuki militant group that is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations agreement with the Centre and the state government.

Singh, a resident of Kakching Khunou in Kakching district, was married to a Kuki woman from Churachandpur and had adopted a tribal name, Ginminthang. According to local sources, he had returned from Nepal on 19 January and was staying at his wife’s home with the consent of some local groups.