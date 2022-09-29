NIA team in Udhampur to take over the probe in twin blasts

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday to take over the probe of two mysterious blasts in which two people were injured.



Two blasts occurred within a gap of eight hours in Udhampur district at 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday and at 6 a.m. on Thursday.



Two people were injured in one of these blasts, which occurred in Domail Chowk of Udhampur in a bus parked near a petrol filling station.