NIA team reaches Kerala to probe Adani Vizhinjam Port protests

According to sources, the NIA will probe the involvement of any external influences that support the protesters.



The Latin Catholic church appears to be behind the local protesters who are against the building of the port. In the rampage unleashed by the protesters on Saturday and Sunday, the authorities have estimated a loss of Rs 85 crore and around 35 police officials and several protesters were injured.



Consequent to the rampage, the police have registered cases against 3,000 people which includes the Latin Church bishop, priests among others.



Though this project is visualised as a game changer for not just the Kerala economy, but for the nation as this could well be the mother port.