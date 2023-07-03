Nicotine levels in newborn shock medical team

A seemingly routine birth at a hospital in Mehsana took a perilous turn when a newborn, delivered through a caesarean section, failed to cry and turned blue.

The child, weighing 2.4kg, had to be immediately placed on a ventilator as his health rapidly deteriorated.

In a desperate attempt to save his life, doctors transferred him to a tertiary neonatal hospital in Ahmedabad.

Initially presumed to be a case of asphyxiation at birth, the medical team discovered something unexpected.