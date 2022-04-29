Nikhil Siddhartha pens poignant letter to his late dad

Nikhil's emotional post recalls his fond memories with his dad, as he also shared a couple of photos with his late father.



"The last 8 years he has fought it, doing his best to stay for us, ably supported by my mother and Family. However yesterday he breathed his last."



"An Avid Movie Buff who was a huge fan of the Greats NTR & ANR , his dream was to see me someday on the silver screen. His motivation and unwavering support have made me what I am today", Nikhil recalls.



"Hope you find peace wherever you are Daddy. We Love you and Miss you a Lot. Not a day will pass without us thinking about you", the 'Karthikeya' actor wrote, leaving a deeper impact on his fans and followers as well.