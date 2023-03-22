Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused to be produced before Delhi court today

The counsel further argued that it is necessary to preserve the CDR along with the mobile location of the accused in order to avoid any manipulation and that it is also necessary to get the case diary signed and paginated by the IO for the purpose of a fair investigation.



Advocate Yadav also submitted that some of the mobile phones seized by the police have recording facilities. All the conversations are recorded and the police must have heard them. These phones ought to be sealed and sent to the FSL for examination.



On the other hand, the investigation officer (IO) claimed that Lokesh Yadav and other suspects had been arrested in the murder case and that on the day of the murder, they were near the flat in Uttam Nagar, where Nikki Yadav had resided.