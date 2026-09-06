10 dead, 35 hospitalised after suspected spurious liquor consumption in MP
Some patients are in critical condition and have been referred to Bundelkhand Medical College and District Hospital in Sagar
At least 10 people have died and around 35 others have been hospitalised in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, officials said on Sunday.
Some of those undergoing treatment are reported to be in critical condition and have been referred to Bundelkhand Medical College and District Hospital in Sagar.
District collector Pratibha Pal said reports of illnesses and deaths allegedly linked to illicit liquor consumption began emerging in the morning. An investigation is underway, she said.
Medical teams and administrative officials have been deployed in the affected areas, including Naura and Ghugru villages, to identify and screen people who may have consumed the suspected liquor.
Doctors treating the patients have reported symptoms including cyanosis, marked by bluish discolouration of the body, and muscle rigidity.
As a precautionary measure, authorities have sealed six liquor shops in the area and directed officials to collect samples of the suspected liquor for examination.
Pal urged anyone who had consumed liquor in the previous 24 to 48 hours, particularly those experiencing symptoms, to seek immediate medical screening.
“Our team of doctors and the SDM team are also present in the surrounding areas, including the two identified villages of Naura and Ghugru, for screening,” she said.
She added that residents could also approach the Civil Hospital or any other nearby health facility for screening, while the administration was closely monitoring the situation.
Senior officials, including the Sagar commissioner, inspector general, collector and superintendent of police, visited Naura and Ghugru Khurd, met affected families and reviewed arrangements for those receiving treatment.
Police have launched an investigation to trace the source of the suspected spurious liquor and identify those involved in its manufacture or supply. Strict legal action has been ordered against those engaged in the illicit liquor trade.
The exact cause of the deaths will be determined after post-mortem examinations, a police official said.
Meanwhile, the district administration has appealed to people experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, headache or fever after consuming liquor to immediately visit the nearest health facility.
With IANS inputs