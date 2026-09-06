10 dead, 35 hospitalised after suspected spurious liquor consumption in MP

At least 10 people have died and around 35 others have been hospitalised in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, officials said on Sunday.

Some of those undergoing treatment are reported to be in critical condition and have been referred to Bundelkhand Medical College and District Hospital in Sagar.

District collector Pratibha Pal said reports of illnesses and deaths allegedly linked to illicit liquor consumption began emerging in the morning. An investigation is underway, she said.

Medical teams and administrative officials have been deployed in the affected areas, including Naura and Ghugru villages, to identify and screen people who may have consumed the suspected liquor.

Doctors treating the patients have reported symptoms including cyanosis, marked by bluish discolouration of the body, and muscle rigidity.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have sealed six liquor shops in the area and directed officials to collect samples of the suspected liquor for examination.

Pal urged anyone who had consumed liquor in the previous 24 to 48 hours, particularly those experiencing symptoms, to seek immediate medical screening.