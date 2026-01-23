Nine hospitalised after suspected water contamination in Indore district

At least nine people have been taken to hospital after falling ill from suspected contaminated drinking water in Mhow tehsil of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, officials said on Friday.

Cases of water-borne illness were reported late on Thursday from the Patti Bazaar and Chander Marg areas, prompting an emergency response from district authorities.

Indore district collector Shivam Verma visited Mhow late on Thursday night, calling on patients receiving treatment at a local hospital and speaking with residents in the affected neighbourhoods. Officials said several other residents were unwell but recovering at home.

Health department teams were deployed to the area early on Friday under the supervision of the district’s chief medical and health officer, Dr Madhav Hasani. Specialist doctors, including a team from Indore Medical College, are also being sent to assist with treatment and assessment.