Nine hospitalised after suspected water contamination in Indore district
Health teams deployed in Mhow as authorities test supplies and monitor residents
At least nine people have been taken to hospital after falling ill from suspected contaminated drinking water in Mhow tehsil of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, officials said on Friday.
Cases of water-borne illness were reported late on Thursday from the Patti Bazaar and Chander Marg areas, prompting an emergency response from district authorities.
Indore district collector Shivam Verma visited Mhow late on Thursday night, calling on patients receiving treatment at a local hospital and speaking with residents in the affected neighbourhoods. Officials said several other residents were unwell but recovering at home.
Health department teams were deployed to the area early on Friday under the supervision of the district’s chief medical and health officer, Dr Madhav Hasani. Specialist doctors, including a team from Indore Medical College, are also being sent to assist with treatment and assessment.
Local legislator Usha Thakur visited the hospital to meet those affected.
Mr Verma has instructed the Mhow Cantonment Board to immediately test the water supply and ensure sanitation measures are stepped up in the locality. He said the situation was being closely monitored and that door-to-door surveys would be carried out to identify residents showing symptoms.
“All patients are stable and none are in a critical condition,” an official said, adding that some of those hospitalised are expected to be discharged later on Friday.
The incident follows a recent outbreak in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, where several people fell ill last month and deaths were linked to water contamination. While local residents have claimed the outbreak has claimed up to 25 lives, a status report submitted by the Madhya Pradesh government to the high court on 15 January recorded seven deaths, including that of a five-month-old infant.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines