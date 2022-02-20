Nine killed as car carrying marriage party falls into river

Nine people were killed when a car carrying a marriage party fell into the Chambal River here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased included the groom who, along with other persons, was travelling in a Maruti Ertiga car to Madhya Pradesh for his marriage, they said.

The incident took place in the Nayapura police station area early in the morning when the driver lost the control over the car and it fell into the river from a bridge, Superintendent of Police (city) Kesar Singh Shekhawat said.