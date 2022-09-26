Nine killed as tractor trolley overturns in Lucknow

Nine were killed and several others were injured, when a tractor trolley with nearly 46 persons, overturned into a pond under Itaunja police circle in Lucknow on Monday morning.



All the passengers were on their way to the Chandrika Devi temple in Bakshi Ka Talab area to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri, when the accident took place.



Rescue operations were initiated and nine bodies have been brought out while divers are searching for more.