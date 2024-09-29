Nine killed, nearly 20 injured in bus-truck collision in MP's Maihar district

Nine people died and nearly 20 were injured in a collision between a private bus and a truck in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday, 29 September.

Nearly 20 persons was also injured after the bus rammed into a stationary stone-laden truck in Maihar at around 11 pm on Saturday, they said.

The accident took place on National Highway no. 30, about 25 km from the district headquarters, as per police.

The bus was heading for Nagpur via Rewa after starting from Prayagraj when it crashed near the Nadan Dehat police station, Maihar superintendent of police (SP) Sudhir Agrawal told PTI.