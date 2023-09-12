Nipah virus confirmed in Kerala’s Kozhikode; state sets up isolation wards

The Union health ministry on Tuesday confirmed that the deaths of two people due to fever in Kerala's Kozhikode was because of Nipah virus. The results of samples from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune came on Tuesday evening.

The announcement by union minister Mansukh Mandaviya came as the state was awaiting confirmation from the National Institute of Virology in Pune Institute over samples sent for testing of one of the deceased and four of his kin after two “unnatural deaths” were reported. Two individuals from Maruthonkara's Kallad and Ayancheri's Mangalad had died in the district.

The Kerala government on Tuesday had set up a control room in Kozhikode and advised people to use masks as a precautionary measure. The Health department completed the survey of 90 families in Maruthonkara and Ayancheri gram panchayats.