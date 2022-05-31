Nirmala Sitharaman files nomination for Rajya Sabha from Karnataka

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat as a BJP candidate in Vidhana Soudha (Legislative Assembly), Bengaluru.

She submitted her nomination papers to Vidhana Soudha Secretary Vishalakshi.



Before filing nomination, Nirmala Sitharaman went to the historical Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple in Chamarajpet locality of Bengaluru and offered prayers.