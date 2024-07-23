Sitharaman set to present her 7th Budget, high expectations for I-T relief

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her seventh straight Union budget on Tuesday, 23 July, in the Lok Sabha. This will be the government's first budget since the recent general elections which saw an NDA government coking to power with the BJP failing to meet it's target of seats single handedly.

After presenting the budget, Sitharaman will address a press conference along with the minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary, finance secretary T.V. Somanathan, secretaries of Ministry of Finance and chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran to the government on Tuesday afternoon.

The budget is expected to focus on supporting consumption via higher allocation for the rural economy, taxation reforms, infrastructure push, thrust on local manufacturing, job and skill creation and an increase in production-linked incentive (PLI) allocation to more labour-intensive sectors.

The spotlight would likely be on changes in the income tax structure to benefit taxpayers across all segments and on improving the ease of doing business in the country.