Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar steps down; Suman Bery to take charge from May 1

The government on Friday appointed Suman K Bery as the vice chairman of Niti Aayog, following the sudden resignation of Rajiv Kumar.



Bery will take charge from May 1, 2022, an official order said. Kumar's tenure will end on April 30.



Kumar, an eminent economist, took over as vice chairman of Niti Aayog in August 2017 after the then VC Arvind Panagariya exited the government think-tank to return to academics.