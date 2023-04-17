Nitish: Caste census will be beneficial for all sections of society

Supporting the Congress’ demand for an up-to-date caste census in the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said it would be beneficial for all sections of the society.

The survey report would help the government in better implementation of welfare schemes for the socially and economically disadvantaged groups, the chief minister said.

“We have been in favour of the caste census right from the very beginning. When the central government refused to do so, we decided to conduct the caste survey on our own. It is going on in the state. The exercise will provide data to the government for carrying out works for the benefit of weaker sections of the society”, Kumar told reporters in Patna.