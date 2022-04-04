Nitish Kumar denies plan to move to Rajya Sabha

Recently, during an unofficial discussion with a few journalists here, Kumar had expressed his desire of going to the Upper House. In his long political career, he said he has worked in the capacity of a MLA, MLC, MP in the Lok Sabha, cabinet and state minister in the central government and chief minister in Bihar but never served as a Rajya Sabha MP. He denied the statement the next day.



Denying any such plan, one of his cabinet ministers Ashok Chaudhary said that Kumar has no plans of going to the Rajya Sabha. He is the chief minister of Bihar and will complete his five-year tenure.