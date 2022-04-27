Nitish Kumar likely to meet Tejashwi Yadav again in Iftar party

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav are likely to meet in another Dawat-E-Iftaar party in Patna on Thursday.



This time, the Dawat-E-Iftar party is being organised by Salim Parvej, president of JD-U minority wing of Bihar.



"We have personally invited CM Nitish Kumar for the Iftar party and he has accepted our invitation. Besides, I have also sent invitations to former CM Rabri Devi, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Jagadanand Singh, leaders of BJP, Congress, CPI, CPM, CPI (ML), AIMIM, HAM and VIP. I am expecting all leaders will come to the Iftar party. The venue of the Iftar party is Patna HAJ Bhawan," Pravej said.



"Iftar is a cultural event meant for social harmony in the state. We have to give a strong message to people of our state and country that the political leaders are united in Bihar to secure social harmony in the society," Parvej said.