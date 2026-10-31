Niyamgiri: Tribals' rights vs mining rights

On 26 October, hundreds of villagers, including many Adivasi women, marched through Muniguda at the foothills of Odisha’s Niyamgiri demanding the release of Lada Sikaka and Dr Randall Sequeira. Sikaka, president of the Niyamgiri Surakhya Samiti (NSS) and Sequeira, member of the Medico Friends Circle, had been arrested 10 days earlier.

Their crime? Participating in protests against bauxite mining by Vedanta and the Adani group. Dr Sequeira is a familiar face among the rural Adivasi and Dalit communities in Odisha and Jharkhand, working for the last seven years as part of a network of doctors who practise in remote areas across the country.

In September, Anil Agarwal, the corporate head of Vedanta met Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi to renew his demand to start bauxite mining in Niyamgiri. Calling a presser from the CM’s official residence, Agarwal said they had discussed reopening Niyamgiri “immediately”. This, he said, would “provide the tribal population with employment opportunities and help bring them into the development process.”

Agarwal went on to announce a planned Rs 1 lakh crore investment in the state across the mining, refining and downstream manufacturing sectors. Claiming support from the local Adivasi population, he said that gram sabha meetings had been conducted across Niyamgiri and resulted in unanimous approval.

As the protests reveal, and as Sikaka told this reporter (prior to his arrest), this was “a blatant lie”. What the villagers are unanimous about is their opposition to mining in this region.

“Niyamgiri comprises a small area of just around 660 hectares. We are the Niyam Kondh, meaning protector of streams. We have been entrusted with the care of our forests, mountains and streams. Niyamgiri literally means ‘mountain of law’. It is the abode of Niyam raja, our supreme law-giver. Every year, we go to the Niyamgiri hills to pray and offer thanks. Why would we give our god up for bauxite mining?” asked Sikaka.