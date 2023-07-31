Nizam's grandson Shahamat Jah passes away at 68

Prince Shahamat Jah, the grandson of the last Nizam of Hyderabad State Mir Osman Ali Khan, has passed away after a brief illness. He was 68.

He breathed his last at a hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

He was buried early Monday at the graveyard adjacent to Masjid-e-Joodi, King Kothi, where his grandfather was buried.

Shahamat Jah was born to Mir Shujaat Ali Khan Moazzam Jah Bahadur and Anwari Begum.

Like his father who used to write poetry in Urdu and went by his pen name Shaji, Shahmat Jah was also an Urdu poet and published a few collections. He was active in promoting Urdu poetry by hosting ‘mushairas’.