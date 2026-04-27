No AC, just onion: Scindia’s heatwave tip gets roasted online

As large parts of India sweat it out in a sweltering heatwave and the country is designated as one of the world's hottest zones, Union minister Jyotiradiya Scindia has advised people to carry an onion to beat the heat.

He himself never uses AC at home or in his car, he claimed, adding that his ‘Chambal skin’ was enough to withstand the heat with a little help from... an onion. Indeed, he took out said vegetable from the pocket of his kurta with a flourish and showed it off with evident pride to his audience at Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, which applauded him dutifully.

A video shared by verified X user Veena Jain soon went viral and reactions were savage. A large number of photographs of Scindia attending meetings with several ACs visible in conference rooms soon surfaced online. Photographs of the luxurious Scindia palace with 400 rooms in Gwalior also surfaced online and people ridiculed the minister for making what is patently a false claim.

The episode also reminded some people of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed about his glowing skin, confiding that it was sweat and perspiration that made his skin glisten.