No accountability in Consultant Raj

Why would the labour ministry hire outside consultants when the ministry itself and NITI Aayog have domain experts? Why, when there are government-funded institutes and think tanks, not to speak of the Indian Institutes of Management and Technology (IIMs and IITs), to provide expert opinion and conduct studies?

While The Indian Express on Tuesday morning (30 January) reported that the Union government had engaged 1,499 consultants across 44 departments and was paying them Rs 302 crore as ‘fees’ overall, the more important question is: why were they hired in the first place?

Was there any screening? Was an exercise carried out to ascertain whether there was similar expertise available already on the government's payroll? What, indeed, explains the lack of expertise in our government departments, in areas that are most likely routine domains for them?

Possible explanations could be that consultants are easily hired and fired.

Their appointment can also be arbitrary, made on an ad-hoc basis—and need not involve the rigmarole of a duly advertised and overseen, fair selection process or competitive bids. Such appointments can thus escape scrutiny.

They can, in fact, be hired on the whim of a minister and bureaucrat.

And, of course, they may not claim post-retirement benefits.

Finally, said consultants are virtually impossible to hold accountable for either action or expressed opinion. Their recommendations may or may not be accepted by the ministries either—and they are thus easy for the ministries to relegate to arm's length.