No accused can be summoned orally to police station: Allahabad High Court

The bench emphasised that a person's life, liberty, and dignity cannot be jeopardised based solely on the verbal orders of police officers.



In this case, a letter petition was filed before the High Court in which a girl (Sarojini) claimed that her parents (Ram Vilas and Savitri) were summoned to the Mahila Thana Police Station in Lucknow and did not return.



The petition was treated as Habeas Corpus and was heard on April 8 when the government counsel informed the Court that no such occurrence had taken place at the police station.



On April 13, petitioners Savitri and Ram Vilas and their daughter appeared before the Court and said that some police personnel summoned them to the police station, and when they arrived, they were detained and threatened by police personnel.