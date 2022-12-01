No alcohol sale in Delhi for 3 days ahead of MCD polls

"In view of the civic polls in Delhi, the State Election Commission has declared dry days from 5.30 p.m. of December 2 to December 4, 2022 up to 5,30 p.m. and again on December 7, 2022 on the day of counting of votes in the whole of NCT of Delhi," said a notification issued by the Department.



All the liquor vends, bars, sale outlets. will remain closed on these days, the notification said.



The Excise Department and Delhi Police will patrol the city to ensure that there is no unauthorised storage of liquor or transportation of unauthorised liquor, it added.