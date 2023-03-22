No barter on JPC, Rahul's case is a matter of distortion: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress spokesperson said the JPC was formed in 1992 when the Congress government was in power, in 2001 during the Vajpayee government it was formed, both were on the stock market scams.



"This scam is not only limited to the stock market, but it is also related to the policies and intentions of Prime Minister Modi and the government," he said.



On Tuesday, both the Speaker and chairman of the Rajya Sabha convened meetings to end the stalemate in the House but they ended without producing result as none of the parties refused to give up their positions.



According to sources, both the Congress and BJP refused to soften their stand.