No black for Kerala CM: Black masks, umbrellas out at function

People in black masks and umbrellas were denied entry at a function being presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, yet again contradicting his claims of "no aversion" to the colour.



The incident took place in Calicut University on Saturday, when people with black masks and umbrellas were refused entry by the police.



According to sources, when a few people resisted it, the policemen on duty quietly informed them that they were just following the instructions issued by the CM's office.



Just before Chief Minister Vijayan's arrival, three female and two male students dressed in a black were taken into preventive custody.