No coercive action: SC shields journalist booked for 'tarnishing' UP CM's image

"The petitioner has been an outspoken critic of corruption and corrupt practices or abuse of process prevalent in government machinery; and has regularly reported on the same. It is for this reason that she has often invited the ire of the government disposition," the plea said.

In November last year, an FIR was registered regarding a post on X made by the petitioner alleging that it was derogatory to religious sentiments. Another FIR was registered in May this year at Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi at the behest of the BJP district president regarding a post on X by the petitioner.

Later in June, an FIR was lodged regarding a post, according to which a high-ranking official’s vehicle was being used for personal purposes. Recently, on 20 September, an FIR was registered at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station regarding a post made by the petitioner alleging that it tarnished the image of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.