No coercive action till Nov 17 against Anil Ambani on notice under Black Money Act: Bombay HC to IT dept

Dada further argued that the notice was issued prematurely and the I-T department's action was not only without jurisdiction or authority in law but also violative of the petitioner's fundamental rights.



According to the I-T department's notice, Ambani was an "economic contributor as well as beneficial owner" of a Bahamas-based entity called 'Diamond Trust' and another company called Northern Atlantic Trading Unlimited (NATU) which was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (BVI).



The department alleged that Ambani "failed to disclose" these foreign assets in his income tax return (ITR) filings and hence contravened the provisions of the Black Money Act, brought by the Narendra Modi government soon after it was first elected to power in 2014.



The total value of the undisclosed funds in the two accounts has been assessed by tax officials at Rs 8,14,27,95,784 (Rs 814 crore) and tax payable on this amount at Rs 4,20,29,04,040 (Rs 420 crore).