No entry in electoral roll shall be deleted for non-submission of Aadhaar: EC

The Election Commission on Monday said that entry in the electoral roll should not be deleted over non-submission of Aadhaar.

The Commission reacted following some media reports surrounding the issue. The media reports cited instances of people being allegedly warned by the booth-level officers that their Voter-ID will be cancelled if it is not linked to Aadhaar. The Internet Freedom Foundation, an organisation which champions the cause of digital rights and privacy had also flagged one such case.

"With reference to stories reported in the media, it may be noted that submission of Aadhaar in Form-6B is voluntary. No entry in the electoral roll shall be deleted on the ground of non-submission of Aadhaar," said the poll panel.