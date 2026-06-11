No evidence of cheating or criminal breach of trust in NewsClick case: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has quashed a First Information Report (FIR) registered against digital news platform NewsClick and its founder Prabir Purkayastha, holding that allegations relating to foreign direct investment (FDI), share valuation and expenditure of funds did not disclose any cognisable offence of cheating or criminal breach of trust.

In a judgment delivered on 29 May, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna set aside the FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on 26 August 2020, observing that even if all allegations contained in the complaint were accepted as true, the essential ingredients required to establish criminal offences were absent.

The court also quashed the Enforcement Directorate's Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), registered on 2 September 2020 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), noting that the money laundering investigation was entirely dependent on the allegations contained in the EOW FIR.

Allegations centred on foreign investment

According to the FIR, PPK Newsclick Studio Private Limited had received FDI worth Rs 9.59 crore from US-based Worldwide Media Holdings LLC during the 2018-19 financial year in exchange for a 7.69 per cent stake in the company.

Investigators alleged that the investment involved an inflated valuation of the company's shares and was structured to circumvent an alleged 26 per cent cap on foreign investment in digital news media.

The FIR further claimed that more than 45 per cent of the investment was diverted towards salaries, consultancy fees, rent and other expenditures for alleged ulterior purposes.

The Enforcement Directorate initiated its probe on the basis of these allegations.

However, the High Court noted that no cap on FDI in digital news media existed at the time the investment was made.

Referring to a clarification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in January 2018, the court said online news publications were not then covered under regulations governing print media.