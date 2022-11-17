No external pressure to accelerate Covaxin development: Bharat Biotech

Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech has denied that there was any external pressure to accelerate development of Covaxin, its vaccine for Covid-19.



"We condemn the targeted narrative against Covaxin put forth by a select few individuals and groups who have no expertise in vaccines or vaccinology. It is well known that they helped perpetuate misinformation and fake news throughout the pandemic. They are unable to comprehend global product development and licensure processes," the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement on Thursday.



"The pressure was all internal to develop a safe, and effective vaccine for the Covid-19 pandemic, to save lives and livelihoods in India and globally," it added.